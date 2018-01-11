Matt hopes to make his 'Marq' for Sheffield Steelers in Belarus - but no Liam Kirk

Matt Marquard's quest for the big games in European ice hockey starts tomorrow.

The Canadian power winger joined Sheffield Steelers from Coventry Blaze last Summer because he wanted to test himself against the best on this side of the Atlantic.

“This is one of the reasons I came to Sheffield. The chance to win trophies. The chance to play in these big events" he said.

“We are here. We are prepared so let’s go out and give it all we can,”

Marquardt said their first training skate in Minsk, Belarus, had been successful, before they take on Kazakh opposition on Friday.

“"Everything feels good. It was nice to arrive a day early and the way we have been treated at the hotel and Arena has been first class.

“We are coming here to compete and to win. We are a good team playing against three other good teams. We know when we play well we have a chance against anyone.

“We will skate again tomorrow ahead of the game. I get the feeling all the boys are focused and ready. We are excited to get started.

“Moose (Ervins Mustukovs) will be hugely important as ever but we all have to play our own part in front of him. "

Liam Kirk is out with a virus.

His spot on a line with Jonas Westerling and Jonathan Phillips could go to Cole Shudra to play with Jonno and Jonas.