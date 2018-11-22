Matt Climie gets the nod as Sheffield Steelers go for their fourth consecutive win

Goaltender Matt Climie will get his first chance to impress home fans at Sheffield Arena on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Canadian will be handed the starting spot after chalking up road wins at Dundee Stars and Glasgow Clan.

Climie, brought in to bring added competition to Jackson Whistle’s spot between the pipes, will take on Manchester Storm with the knowledge that two points will secure him a start also against the team every other EIHL outfit must currently match themselves against - league leaders Belfast Giants.

"Matt will start in goal on Sunday. If we win, he will start the following game" coach Tom Barrasso told The Star.

Climie conceded four goals at Glasgow, while as Whistle can perhaps count himself unlucky not to get the nod this weekend - his last outing was a 6-2 victory at Fife Flyers, where he stopped 29 shots.

Climie has a 90.9 save percentage, albeit he has only started the two games in Scotland.

Whistle is a shade lower in stays at 89.9 - he has won 10 but lost 13 of the games he's played for Sheffield in the Elite League and Challenge Cup.

It is not clear whether Aaron Johnson will play in front of Climie on Sunday (4pm) in a game where Eric Neiley will be re-introduced to the Arena crowd after a short spell at struggling Milton Keynes Lightning.

He has had a hand injury which has failed to clear up and saw a specialist on Tuesday. Johnson has missed three games so far.

Steelers, who enjoyed a winning streak during that period but lost in their previous home outing, will be well-rested for the Storm encounter.

While Manchester play champions Cardiff Devils at home, Sheffield can put their feet up in a rare Saturday night off.

Ryan Finnerty's troops will want to bounce back after an 8-3 hiding at the hands of Guildford Flames, last Sunday.