Luckless Sheffield Steeler could end barren streak against Milton Keynes Lightning or Coventry Blaze

Tim Wallace keeps plugging away - despite some pretty wretched luck.

He can’t find a way to beat a goaltender just now and the Sheffield Steeler is feeling the pain.

He’s scored twice in 26 games - it’s an ugly stat.

Thirteen games and 42 days have passed since Wallace scored against Nottingham Panthers, his only other goal coming against Dundee in mid-September.

But he’s under no pressure from coach Paul Thompson, who feels nothing but sympathy for the 33-year-old Alaskan, who played 101 games in the NHL.

“He is smart defensively, a great penalty killer, he just needs a goal to get him going” says Thompson.

“You can see in his face out there or when he is on the bench - the frustration when the puck hasn’t gone in - it makes it worse. He just wants to chip in.”

The forward can break the scoreless streak on Saturday at Milton Keynes - where by a giant coincidence it will be 22 years to the day since Steelers last played.

Thompson is an admirer of MKL’s home form this season, in particular, and is impressed with their “good speed and great goaltending.”

They are top of the Patton Conference with a game to spare over Manchester Storm and are two points and one place behind Sheffield in the League.

MKL were shut out 1-0 at home last Sunday by Braehead Clan and will want to produce a decent show for their fans.

Steelers lost ground while they were playing in the Continental Cup that weekend and are presently fourth in the League table.

On Sunday, Steelers host Coventry Blaze, they too will be smarting after losing to Edinburgh Capitals 5-2 last Sunday.