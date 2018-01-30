Lets’s knock Cardiff Devils off their perch, says Sheffield Steeler

Cardiff Devils are reigning Challenge Cup holders and riding high at the top of the Elite League - but Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman wants to topple them from their power base.

The Welsh champions are visitors to iceSheffield on Wednesday in the first leg of the Cup semi-final.

At stake is a game against Nottingham Panthers or Belfast Giants in south Wales on March 4.

Steelers lost in the final against Cardiff last year.

Referring to last year’s defeat O’Connor recalled: “The atmosphere in that place was electric. Our support, our travelling fans...unbelievable.

“We were a bit shell-shocked for the first five or ten minutes, and they came out flying.

“I think we know what to expect now, going forward, you take experiences like that, wins and losses, and learn from it.

The defenceman, who scored two goals against Belfast Giants on Sunday in the 8-0 win said it would be satisfying to play in Devils’ own building in the final, without them on the other side of the ice pad.

“I remember the one year when it was held here (Arena) and we weren’t in the final and it’s not very nice” said the GB skater.

“You want to play in the final in your home rink. There is going to be a little bit more on the line for them.

Ben O'Connor celebrates after scoring v Belfast

“And we want to knock them off their perch” said O’Connor, who has scored nine points in his last five games.

