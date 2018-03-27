League recognition for Sheffield Steelers ace

Hot-form player Eric Neiley's confidence is soaring after being awarded the Elite League Player of the Week.



The winger played a key role in helping Sheffield Steelers get third place in the League with five goals and two assists in a week.

Head coach Thompson said: "Eric has had a great couple of weeks, scoring and playing hard. It’s nice to see him getting him rewarded for his efforts.

“He’s done well recently and was in the thick of the action throughout the week. His contribution was valuable as it helped us take third spot.”

Neiley arrived at the club at the turn of the year and has made 28 appearances, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists.

In the last few days, he picked up the assist on Colton Fretter’s only goal in Sheffield’s 1-0 win over Fife Flyers.

Then he picked up a hat-trick of goals and an assist in Steelers’ 11-2 thrashing of Edinburgh Capitals before scoring twice on Sunday in a 5-2 win over Manchester Storm.

Neiley is only the second player from the Steelers to have won the award this season, after netminder Ervins Mustukovs, who has won it twice in this campaign.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news on Eric and from the ice hockey scene