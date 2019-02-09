Latest: Sheffield Steelers 2-1 Nottingham Panthers

Have your say

There was little to chose between the two as Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers locked horns tonight.

The pair were both attack-minded, but it was a goalless first period,

Steelers v Panthers pic by Hayley Roberts

Jackson Whistle, again, was Steelers' best player of the early part, he had a number of close-in efforts to deal with.

The best of which came after an exquisite pass from Chris Stewart set up Justin Kovacs on the edge of the crease.

Brett Perlini was unlucky with two chances on one shift.

At the other end, Anthony DeLuca foraged hard to create chances for himself and others and Tanner Eberle blazed high and wide from a good position.

Back in the line-up was fit-again Josh McFadden, who scored a memorable winner against Panthers in their last meeting, on December 27 and had missed the last nine outings.

But it was 0-0 at the first interval.

The stalemate ended with a nifty Steelers counter attack, Jonathan Phillips scoring from close range.

Panthers then hit the back of the net - but the referees missed it, played continue until an attack of conscious came over them.

A proved video review Alexandre Bolduc had scored and it was 1-1.

It was a busy time for the officials.

They washed out a 'goal' from' Jonas Westerling for a goalie interference, awarded a Josh Pitt go-ahead goal, and then Evan McGrath poked home a puck, but that was also ruled out.