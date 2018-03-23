John Armstrong back for Sheffield Steelers - last League chance to see some team-mates

Have your say

John Armstrong will be back in the Sheffield Steelers line up on Saturday night for the first time since Christmas.

And such is the promise shown in the forward’s performances in practices, he might go straight into the first line along with Colton Fretter and Jonas Westerling.

His return is an enormous boost for the club, given the absence of Mathieu Roy and Andreas Jamtin.

Dcotors gave him the all-clear to play on Thursday and the 6ft 3ins skater will line up against Edinburgh Capitals at Sheffield Arena.

Armstrong, 30, was leading scorer when a hand injury, suffered against Nottingham Panthers, saw him sidelined.

He had 28 points in 29 games.

His return fits in with coach Paul Thompson’s hopes that the player would be able to blow off some cobwebs before the Play Off quarter final stage, the following weekend.

Saturday is the last home league opportunity fans will have to see some of the Steeler imports.

It’s been a mixed season and many will pay the price for the team’s modest league position.

Steelers, in common with their rivals, will have been scouting possible replacements for months.