It’s all coming together, says hot-scoring Sheffield Steelers star

Justin Buzzeo - on a hot scoring streak for Sheffield Steelers - says recent form improvements are due largely to changes in coaching techniques.

Steelers have won their last three games and the winger himself has found the net three times in the last five outings.

Justin Buzzeo on the move

The wins, under new coach Tom Barrasso, followed a worrying sequence of losses.

"Whenever you have a new coach come in, it's going to change, but Tom has come in, done a great job with us and as you can see on the ice we are winning games and everyone is playing together and we are working as a unit..it's all come together" said Buzzeo, who has scored 6+8 to become the team's second highest scorer.

"It is a different system we are playing now and I think the guys are buying in and it is working. I think we are playing with more speed. We are working as a five-man unit and when you work as a five-man unit, good things happen. That's the jist of it."

Buzzeo is happy to be finding the net regularly.

During droughts, it is important to pay attention to details, he said.

"You have just got to stick with the process. Keep doing the little things. As soon as you get that one, it starts to break through for you.”

Buzzeo has never been on a team where a departing coach has been replaced so early on. But the uncertainty of sport is something pro players get used to.

"There is always competition - this is our job. It is nothing different for us. But we are starting to roll now, and I think with the line combinations that we have everyone is clicking and it's really coming together.”

Buzzeo and the latest arrival, Anthony DeLuca, will face Guildford Flames on Saturday, at Sheffield Arena.

He rates the opposition highly: "They are fast, they move the puck well and they create offence so we have just have to stick with our system and with what has been working for the last couple of games and I think we'll be alright."

*Great Britain U18 Women roster for this weekend's international tournament in Poland includes two Sutton/Sheffield players Chloe Riley and Elizabeth Saunders. They face off against teams from Hungary, Poland and Spain.