Increased tempo and improving offensive style will lead to better results, says Sheffield Steelers’ star

Josh McFadden has offered words of encouragement to goaltender Jackson Whistle who lost his place between the Sheffield Steelers' pipes last weekend.

The side conceded six times to Guildford Flames on Saturday and Matt Climey was handed the starting position the following night at Dundee Stars.

Josh McFadden by Dean Woolley

Coach Tom Barrasso blamed position and line-change errors rather than Whistle for the home loss.

And defenceman McFadden agreed it was defensive breakdowns that had "killed" them.

"Jackson has been the backbone of our team all year, he makes the big save for us whenever we need it," he said.

Barrasso tends to stick with goaltenders on a winning streak though, so Climey will probably start at Glasgow Clan on Friday night.

Jackson Whistle saves

"When we get to Scotland try to get on a roll, and just go from there" said the Canadian.

"Consistency hasn't been our best suit so far this year, I think we are getting our systems down and once we do that, keep our feet moving, keep getting pucks to the net, play an offensive game I think we will be fine, down the stretch."

Steelers are now playing with a greater tempo since Barrasso arrived, said McFadden.

"I think we are playing with a lot more team-speed" he said. "Before, we were trying to a lot more one-on-one stuff and now we are kind of supporting our team mates and helping out with each other.

"We are getting a lot more shots on net."

The 27-year-old former NHL blueliner said he was enjoying his career in South Yorkshire.

"It is awesome. Sheffield is a great city, a great team to play for, obviously, we would like to get on a little bit of roll and get a few more wins going.

"I think we are on the right track, right now. We have just got to keep playing our game and if we do that, I think we will be successful."