Sheffield Steelers players faced the 'hair-dryer' treatment today.

They were dragged into the rink on what is normally their day off to be confronted with some home truths about Sunday's lacklustre defeat at home to Belfast Giants.

Coach Paul Thompson regarded their performance as "inept...dire" and laid on a boot-camp training session for around an hour.

There were harsh words spoken - in a frank meeting that was designed to be one-way, rather than a discussion.

Thompson told The Star: "Belfast were already 3-0 up in the series against us (Erhardt Conference) we were rested yet they were the hungrier team...how can that be right?

"The level of our competitiveness was dreadful. The work-rate and battle levels were not what we preach here.

"I am not having it - and this is not me passing the buck, here" said Thompson.

"We have four or five players who are under-performing right now, and that is not good enough.

"I have protected players but now it is about time they stood up for themselves. We need to give our fans a proper Conference performance; not just implode.

"Sunday turned out to be a day off for the team, which is why I brought them in on their supposed day off.

"Having Monday off is not an entitlement for them, they have to earn it. It wasn't a very nice environment today but things had to be said and they were. We showed them video to underline how pathetic we were."

On the positive side, Zack Fitzgerald trained today, as he continued his comeback from injury.

Asked whether he'll play at Dundee Stars on Wednesday, the coach replied: "I don't know - we'll see how he is.

"But he is a warrior and if he is fit, he will play and a forward goes out.

"Zack is an example of the type of spirit we need from all our players.

"He puts his head on the block for his team-mates every time he plays.

"I am asking myself if they would all rally around him like he does for them?

"Zack is the ultimate team guy and we need that."