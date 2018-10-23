History is made by Sheffield Steelers modern-day star - Jordan Owens joins an exclusive club

Have your say

Jordan Owens heads an illustrious 'club' of super-quick goalscorers in Sheffield history.

Last weekend, the Canadian winger, 32, scored against Manchester Storm in 17 seconds, at the Arena.

It's the fastest goal ever scored by a Steeler.

There are others who have scored within 40 seconds of face off - but none that quick.

Those in the 40 second club include: Ashley Tait (twice), Cullen Eddy, Jeff Legue, John Armstrong, Robert Dowd, (who assisted on Owens' strike) Jonathan Phillips, Mathieu Roy (twice) and Shawn Maltby.

But none were as quick as four goals conceded in their own net.

Craig Peacock, Jeffrey Szwez (both Belfast Giants) Brendan Cook (Braehead Clan) and Ryan Finnery (Cardiff Devils) have all scored against them within 15 seconds.