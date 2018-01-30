Hayley snap-happy at the Sheffield Steelers

Sharing the bench with the 100mph pucks, flashing stick blades and dangerous skate boots below eye-level is not for the faint hearted.

Like so many other sports, ice hockey is no longer the “man’s game” it was once perceived to be.

Women are starring on ice pads all over the world - and we have our fair share of talent in Sheffield...off and on the ice.

At Elite League level, Sheffield Steelers remains male-only, but a young woman is getting quite a reputation for the quality of her photographic work from bench and the stands.

Hayley Roberts has both the lenswoman skills and courage to take the best shots - having learned under the tutelage of club snapper Dean Woolley.

So what brings a 20-year-old from York to Sheffield Arena?

“Steelers were looking for a back up photography assistant for Dean and I put myself forward” she says.

“I had already done a few match nights to help with my college work - I was doing A Level photography at the time.

“So they did know me, vaguely, and since then I was asked back at the end of each season and I cover the majority of games.

“I have learned so much working with Steelers. It is a brilliant sport with brilliant people, both on and off the ice.”

