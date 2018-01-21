Hat-trick for teenager Cole Shudra: Edinburgh Capitals 1-7 Sheffield Steelers

Have your say

Teenager Cole Shudra showed his appetite for goals with a hat-trick as Steelers hammered Edinburgh 7-1 in Scotland.

The 19-year-old son of Sheffield hockey legend Ron has spotted in mainly on defence this season.

But injuries have seen the one-time Sheffield Rapiers kid drafted on the forward line and he responded with two middle period goals, one which levelled the game when Steelers had gone behind, and a late strike.

Steelers had won 5-1 the last time they were at bottom-of-the-league Edinburgh’s yet they went behind after two minutes when their top points-scorer Mike Cazzola engineered a move for Pavel Vorobyev to score.

Steelers struggled with Kazakh players in the Continental Cup and they couldn’t keep the 35-year-old centre off the scoreboard, shooting through Ervins Mustukovs’ legs.

Colton Fretter and Jonas Westerling put the pressure on Murrayfield goalie Tyler Beskorowany, while Shudra and Liam Kirk were also denied.

In fact, Steelers outshot their hosts 20-5 in the opening 20 minutes but they could not profit from a Patrik Moisio - tripping minor and beat the big Canadian netminder.

Jonathan Phillips and Levi Nelson continued to look for a way back in, but it was 19-year-old Shudra who found the net - his first as a senior Steeler, with Andreas Valdix and Mark Matheson on the assists trail.

Paul Thompson’s troops stepped up the pressure in all sections of the pad, Ben O’Connor taking out Patrik Moisio with a hit.

Matt Marquardt then turned the match Steelers’ way.

Cole Shudra

He assisted on a go-ahead goal for Eric Neiley at 31;34.

Marquardt was then stopped on a breakaway but Sheffield still scored their third via Mathieu Roy. They had bagged a brace in 88 seconds.

Caps had the odd foray but couldn’t make a dint in the Steelers’ rearguard.

And they couldn’t prevent Shudra from collecting his second after the stuffed home a Liam Kirk rebound at 38;45 for 4-1.

Mathieu Roy enjoying himself v Guildford. Pic by Dean Woolley

Caps lost further ground at 48;36 when Marquardt scored the goal he’d been threatening.

It was now a matter of whether Steelers would try to run the score up and Marquardt jumped at the opportunity with two minutes left.

Shudra wrapped it up with his third - sealing a memorable career high he will never forget.