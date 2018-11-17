Goal spree for Robert Dowd: Fife Flyers 2-6 Sheffield Steelers

Have your say

Man of the match Robert Dowd rattled in four goals as Sheffield Steelers' rehabilitation continued tonight.

Steelers' impressive 6-2 victory at Fife Flyers saw them winning seven out of their last nine games - a sequence which the team never looked capable of earlier in the campaign.

The damage was done in the second period, when Evan McGrath opened the scoring.

Dowd scored three inside 12 minutes, Paul Crowder just managing a single reply.

Steelers had won 5-4 in an overtime scramble at Glasgow Clan the night before, when Matt Climie had been custodian.

But Jackson Whistle had earned a recall, based on freshness and he looked the part.

However he was beaten by a tip on a long range drive 109 seconds into the third, Fife's Mike Cazzola making it 2-4.

With Davey Phillips taking back to back penalties for slashing and elbowing, Steelers' penalty kill was getting all the practice it needed.

Josh Pitt took the pressure of his team though with his fifth goal in seven games at 54;46.

And Dowd banged in his fourth after a near carbon copy of his earlier power play goal with three and a half minutes remaining.

That was the final act in a night to remember for Dowd, Steelers and their happy travelling fans.