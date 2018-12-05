Full time: Glasgow Clan 5-2 Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers lost ground in their ambition to gain upward momentum from the middle of the EIHL table, losing 5-2 at Glasgow Clan.

They went behind 4-0, as they had done there three weeks ago, but this time couldn't rescue the game.

Steelers, without the injured defenceman Davey Phillips and forward Eric Neiley, suffered a damaging, early reverse. Rasmus Bjerrum made the most of the first big chance of the game to put the Scots ahead at 2;19.

Sheffield went after revenge and had the session's only power play, but Joel Rumpel kept a clean sheet in a first period, making six saves compared to Jackson Whistle's 10.

Matt Haywood and Brendan Connolly turned the screw on the visitors' defence, along with efforts from Bjerrum and Craig Peacock.

Sheffield's defensive units killed a Ryan Martinelli penalty, but then conceded a second straight, Scott Pitt making it 2-0 at 31:35.

Evan McGrath at Glasgow Clan

Clan had a breakaway six minutes later but Tyson Wilson was thwarted by Whistle.

And an Aaron Johnson penalty meant Sheffield endured more defensive exertion before the second interval.

An opportunity arose with a five on three power play - a sequence Steelers needed to cash in on if they were to claw back. But they were outwitted.

And the momentum swung firmly to Clan, who joyfully rattled in a third through Michal Gutwald at 43;49 and added a fourth through O'Connolly at 48;59.

At 4-0 down, Steelers didn't sulk - they hit back with a brace in 16 seconds, Justin Buzzeo and Tanner Eberle dragging Tom Barrasso's side back.

It was promising but Matt Beca's PP goal wrapped it up as Steelers’ discipline broke down.