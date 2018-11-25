Fourth line slot for Sheffield Steelers returnee

Have your say

Eric Neiley returns to Sheffield Steelers today against Manchester Storm.

We understand the American will be on a fourth line, featuring Brandon Whistle as centre and Anthony DeLuca.

Aaron Johnson is again a scratch, still struggling with a hand injury.

Brad Day is also absent.

Coach Tom Barrasso will be relieved that he will, at last, be able to field four lines.

Storm are without Henry Pacl, Dylan Anderson, Duncan Speirs and Adam Barnes.

RESULTS

Saturday 24th November

Elite League

Coventry Blaze 1 Belfast Giants 2

Dundee Stars 3 Fife Flyers 0

Glasgow Clan 0 Guildford Flames 3

Manchester Storm 4 Cardiff Devils 5 (OT)

Milton Keynes Lightning 1 Nottingham Panthers 3

FIXTURES

Sunday 25th November

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Belfast Giants - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm - 4.00pm