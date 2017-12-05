Flying Finn joins Sheffield Steelers' rearguard

Sheffield Steelers have recruited a young Finn to bolster their defence - and the arrival of Miika Franssila will trigger more offensive power from the back too.

Steelers have struggled for goals at some stages of this season, but have been helped by the transitional abilities of Ben O'Connor and Mark Matheson from the defensive zone.

Now Fransilla, who led the Finnish second division in scoring for d-men last year with four goals and 37 assists, will further add to the mix.

He is just 6ft and 24 years old - so will be a totally different asset than the player he replaced, Joonas Ronnberg.

Fransilla became available, it appears, because his team of this season, Espoo United have faced off-ice challenges.

Coach Paul Thompson said: "The search is over and it’s been a long wait but we are delighted to bring Miika into the line-up.

“Miika will bring a different style than Joonas. He is a skilled puck moving defencemen who will help our transition.

“He has a good all-around game and at 24 will be able to log good minutes for us.

“I’m confident that Miika will be in for Friday’s game against Braehead and the home game on Sunday with Belfast (5pm)

“It’s been a long and sometimes frustrating wait since Joonas confirmed he would be leaving. We have worked around the clock since them trying to find the right replacement.

“With Zack Fitzgerald still injured it was imperative that we bought a permanent Ronnberg replacement in. I’m confident that Miika will be an excellent fit for us.”

