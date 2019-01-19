Final Score: Milton Keynes Lightning 1-4 Sheffield Steelers. Happy New Year!

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers finally chalked up their first win of 2019, this evening.

Tom Barrasso's men ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win at Milton Keynes Lightning.

Steelers fans at MKL

Robert Dowd was the hero with two goals, in the final seven minutes.

MKL, who had lost eight out of their last nine games and had conceded 14 goals in their last

games, had some chances to open the lead but were nullified in the first 0-0 period.

But new Steelers' signing Tom Zanoski got on the mark with a debut goal after a Ryan Martinelli play to open the scoring at the half-way point.

Former Steeler Andreas Valdix prompted a counter-attack which supplied former Ottawa Senators' draftee Robbie Baillargeon with an equaliser, shorthanded, at 32:56. It was his 20th goal of the season.

In the last 10 minutes Steelers pressed for the win.

And winger Dowd succeeded in putting them ahead for the second time, with a goal from a Ben O'Connor assist at 53;58.

Baillargeon and Ryan Martinelli both went to the penalty box for roughing.

But it was Dowd who executed the most telling final addition to the game, striking his second of the night.

Jordan Owens wrapped things up with an empty-netter.