Embarrassment at the Arena: Sheffield Steelers 0-6 Glasgow Clan

Sheffield suffered a nightmare game against Glasgow Clan this evening as they slumped to their third loss in four home games,

They conceded three goals in just over two minutes and worst...lost Robert Dowd and Tom Zanoski to injury.

Tom Zanoski, pic by Hayley Roberts

At times they looked like headless chickens as they gave pucks away and failed to deal with Clan's forward firepower.

Sheffield lost 2-4 at home to Glasgow back in October...and they've not really got much better since.

Steelers, who were without Jordan Owens (paternity) and Josh McFadden (injury,) threw bodies forward in the hunt for an early return, but too often left themselves open to counter-attacks.

Tyson Wilson came closest for Clan with a skate through the middle of Sheffield's defence, but his effort was saved by Jackson Whistle's glove hand.

Steelers didn't manage a shot on goal in a power play and whole passages of play, from both sides, were scrappy.

Players were giving the puck away cheaply, from both sides, and there were two-on-one attacks from both sides which did not produce a goal.

Tanner Eberle picked up an injury after falling heavily into the end boards, but returned to action quickly.

And Dowd and Zanoski were missing at the start of the second period.

With two more men out of the line-up, Sheffield imploded.

With Davey Phillips in the box, Scott Pitt scored at 27:04, converting an easy rebound off Ryan Martinelli.

That was followed by goals from Mac Howlett at 28:42 and Vaclav Stupka at 29:40.

Tom Barrasso called a Time Out but his team had just one shot when ex Steeler Zack Fitzgerald sat out a minor penalty.

Whistle's face mask took a pounding at the start of the third, as Clan sought to improve on their tally.

And Guillaume Doucet came within a whisker of adding a fourth, too.

Sheffield could not profit from a Gerard Hanson hooking penalty.

And Clan scored another easy goal when Stupka tapped in at the back door.

Whistle was not at fault, but he was withdrawn with Brad Day substituting him.

Day was beaten immediately by Jack Musil (unassisted) signaling the end of the game for some supporters in the stands.

And the goalie conceded another, short-sided, on the penalty kill with three minutes left as Rasmus Bjerrum made it 0-6, the Clan's biggest ever score against Sheffield.