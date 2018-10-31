Dramatic winner for Steelers: Sheffield 5-4 Coventry Blaze (overtime)

Just 16 games into the league season, Steelers have recruited - and then said farewell to - six of their new players.

On top of that, they have three on the roster that they didn't have at the start of the campaign.

So any evidence of the team gelling with confidence, would be an unexpected bonus.

Wednesday night saw Steelers beat Coventry Blaze, the team that defeated Steelers just 31 days earlier; a match which had culminated in then-coach Paul Thompson leaving his job.

So things rarely go entirely smoothly in this campaign and Steelers' first line demonstrated that when they conceded at 9:20 on Wednesday.

Jordan Owens was in a shooting lane, delayed to pass it, the puck was turned over and Ben Lake placed the puck past goalie Jackson Whistle, chosen ahead of new import Matt Clime.

Sixty five seconds later the match was all-square, with a Justin Buzzeo, on a breakaway, thrusting the puck under Miroslav Kopriva for 1-1.

Evan McGrath flitted around the Blaze net and linemate Stefan Della Rovere thought he'd added another, but video review ruled it out.

Coventry looked buoyed by their own league form; they'd won their last three games and they played heir part in an extraordinary three minute period in the middle session.

Nicolai Bryhnisveen danced around the home side's second unit to forehand home at 21;56.

It seemed easier to spell his name, than block his progress.

Justin Hache hooked Josh Pitt and on the powerplay, though, and Aaron Johnson thrashed home a leveller into the top corner.

But Steelers went behind for a third time, Jake Hansen, unimpeded, banged in Blaze's third.

And they were caught outnumbered at 38:34 Hansen scoring again.

Steelers, who had started off the evening with only Milton Keynes Lightning keeping them off the bottom, looked a desperate side as they went for the second interval.

They halved the deficit, Johnson securing his second of the night, from Eberle at 42:19.

Steelers, who had earned just two regulation time wins in the previous 15 matches, threw the kitchen sink at Kopriva and his d-men.

Steelers had a powerplay and with 10 seconds left, they dramatically equalised through Mark Matheson.

In overtime, Ben O'Connor read the play beautifully to back-hand the winner.