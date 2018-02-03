Done deal video: Sheffield Steelers will play at the Arena until April 2023 - and probably beyond.

Ice hockey is now recognised as a core business strength of Sheffield Arena...after 27 years!

SIV, Steelers' landlord made that pledge as a new five year partnership between the parties was officially cemented this evening.

Arena

Club owner Tony Smith said the club would be a more valued tenant at the facility until at least April 2023.

"We have got long-term planning now" he said, saying a "spanking new ice plant" will arrive "some time in the future."

He said the main aim was to fill the building every night, not just selected games.

Dominic Stokes, who is responsible for all events & entertainment at SIV said that, whatever came before, ice hockey was now perceived as a core part of their business.

Tony Smith

A gig had been re-scheduled (believed to involve Def Leppard) so it would not clash with a Steelers' game, he said..something that had not always happened in the past.

"Gigs are secondary to what happens on the ice out there" he said, at a meeting with hockey fans at the Arena, before tonight's match with Nottingham Panthers.