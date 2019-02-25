Don’t look back in anger – Sheffield Steelers’ boss focuses on the weekend ahead after losing to Manchester Storm

Coach Tom Barrasso says he has to try and forget the disappointment of losing to a play off rival and focus instead on the games ahead.

Sheffield Steelers continue to stay in the all-important top-eight although they lost 5-4 at Manchester Storm on Sunday, in regulation time.

The two hard-won points for Storm put them in eighth, four points behind Steelers, but with a game in hand.

Barrasso had been looking for four-weekend points against teams competing for the play offs, and had to be satisfied merely with a home win over Coventry Blaze on Saturday.

"You have got to have a short memory," said the bench boss, reflecting on the loss at Altrincham.

"We have eight games left, every weekend is the same for us with regards to importance."

Manchester scored two goals inside the last ten minutes to claim the points against a team without Jordon Owens (suspended - he will miss next weekend's titantic tussle with Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils who currently are tied at the top of the division) and Mark Matheson (injured.)

Oppostion coach Ryan Finnerty described the roller-coaster game as "incredibly entertaining for the fans, nerve-wracking for coaches. It had a bit of everything."

*Fife Flyers, who are on the same points as Steelers, have five games in hand over them.

On Wednesday, they host Belfast and on Friday welcome Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Scots then have a break until Sunday, when they visit Nottingham Panthers.