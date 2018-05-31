Detroit Red Wings circle around Sheffield Steelers starlet

Detroit Red Wings are among those monitoring Maltby marvel Liam Kirk’s credentials in an NHL assessment camp.

The 18-year-old Sheffield Steeler is being tested physically and mentally by potential draft suitors in New York state.

Kirk was interviewed by the Detroit organisation, which included four-time winner of the Stanley Cup Kris Draper, a Wings’ executive. The winger said tests “went well” - they included the Y-Balance Test which checks on strength, control, and flexibility.

He explained that there wasn’t an overly competitive atmosphere among the NHL hopefuls, but he added: “Obviously everyone wants to do their best.

“It’s more about the interviews as of now and everyone is just serious for them.”

He said he was beginning to get an insight into the north American ice hockey programme, adding: “I’ve spoken to a few players who play in the CHL, just to see what it’s like, and it sounds fun.”

Asked by The Star whether he was staying away from burger and fries, he replied: “We get fed the whole time, so whatever is on the table I eat!”

Kirk’s name will be in the main entry draft in Dallas in a couple of weeks time.