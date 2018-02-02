Defensive-players lead scoring race at Sheffield Steelers - and Swedish teams will tour before next season

Two defencemen are leading the points-scoring race at Sheffield Steelers - and their coach is delighted.

Mark Matheson and Ben O'Connor are top of the offensive charts with 33 points each in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Steelers have had to find different ways to win games without injured forward trio Robert Dowd, John Armstrong and

Colton Fretter.

And the blue line pair have certainly stepped up the the plate.

Team boss Paul Thompson said: "Two defencemen top of the points table - we'll take that right now!

"Both these players were brought in to do a job and they are certainly doing it.

"It is always a balance with Ben - do you rail back on him or let him go? He is playing very, very well of late.

"As for Mark - he is the Bobby Moore of hockey!"

Both players have scored eight goals and 25 assists, Matheson having played one game more than his team-mate.

Dowd and Andreas Valdix are two points behind them on 31.

Meanwhile, Sheffield will once again host two Allsvenskan sides over the weekend of 11/12th and

18/19th of August as part of their pre-season schedule for season 2018-19.

LeKsands IF will play the Steelers at iceSheffield first then it will be the turn of Timra I.

“Bringing the two top teams from the Allsvenskan to Sheffield is a major coup” said Thompson.

“These are two of the biggest names in Sweden. They are both excited to visit the UK and have heard from the many other visiting teams of the reception that welcomed them in Sheffield”.

LeKsands head coach Leif Carlsson recently visited Sheffield on a fact finding mission where the idea

of bringing his side over was first discussed.

*Steelers have agreed to reinstate family season tickets after pressure from fans.

Owner Tony Smith admitted the heirachy had got it wrong to remove the option.

“I can confirm that the family season ticket will be reinstated with immediate effect and on behalf of the club apologies for any stress this caused any of our supporters" he said.

“Our season ticket application forms are being amended and will be available before the beginning of March.