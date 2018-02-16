Colton Fretter’s return is confirmed by Sheffield Steelers ahead of Guildford Flames and Coventry Blaze games

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers will have Colton Fretter in the line-up this weekend.

Friday’s training session confirmed that the winger is recovered from his injury and will return.

A decision on which import sits out will be made on Saturday morning.

Steelers are hoping to continue an impressive home form sequence. They have won nine out of their last 10 in cup and league appearances in the city and are anxious to extend that at visiting Guildford Flames’ expense.

It is away form that has cost Steelers recently.

Flames beat them in Surrey last Sunday, 4-2.

The Surrey team are now a point behind fourth-place Sheffield.

Andreas Valdix scored an assist in their last game and he will chalk up his 100th EIHL games this weekend if he plays against Guildford and Coventry Blaze, away, on Sunday.

*Russell Cowley will have his Coventry shirt retired on Sunday.