Chris Lawrence makes his season debut for Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers fans will re-acquaint themselves with Chris Lawrence tonight.

After delays in the production of his visa, in Canada, the red tape was eventually unwrapped and he has arrived in England.

He will probably centre the fourth line against Swedish opponents Timra, at iceSheffield.

The 31-year-old from Toronto played 15 games for Sheffield in 2015-16, a season which also saw him turn out for Coventry Blaze and Nottingham Panthers.

Meanwhile, stats expert Michael Devine points out any player who scores a fifth Steeler goal this weekend will rack up the 8000th goal for the club - however getting five against Timra will be a tough ask, even over two nights.

Steelers chase second win of the pre-season