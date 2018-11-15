Change of goalies at Sheffield Steelers

Have your say

Both Sheffield Steelers' goalies will see action this weekend.

Head coach Tom Barrasso has decided to vary his philosophy of keeping a winning goalie in net, as Sheffield prepare for Glasgow Clan on Friday night and Fife Flyers on Saturday.

Jackson Whistle. Pic by Dean Woolley

Instead Matt Climie will start at Glasgow, following his successful debut at Dundee Stars last Sunday - and Jackson Whistle will take over between the pipes at Fife, whatever the result at Clan.

The idea is to have two fresh goaltenders available for back-to-back road trips, as Steelers seek to move away from the bottom half of the table.

*Glasgow will be smarting from a midweek 6-1 defeat at Milton Keynes Lightning.