Captain’s log: Saturday. Game day against Minsk - without 3 of our own but still cheerful

You know what happened this morning?

We woke up. The sun rose and we go again.

Can we tame the Belarussian bear tonight?

We can’t dwell on yesterday’s 5-1 loss to Nomad Astana.

We can’t forget it but we must not let the defeat eat us away.

I don’t think I was alone in saying I couldn’t sleep last night.

You just run over everything in your mind. Your head races.

Sheffield Steelers v Nomad Astana - a spot of bother

At breakfast this morning I sit with Frets, Mad Dog and Benny. They were all the same.

This morning we are going for a team stretch and walk with Danny over the road in the park.

I’m sure Thommo will have video for us to watch ahead of tonight’s game. e are all concerned for Robert Dowd.

Dowdy left the hotel early this morning to get fitted for a knee brace in fact as I write this he is just coming through the door with the brace on.

He seems in good spirits.

So again the hockey gods have dealt us a rough hand. No John Armstrong. No Liam Kirk and now no Dowdy.

We will wait and see how Miika Franssila is later as well,

Good job it’s only Minsk tonight!

The best team here.

Then again us Steelers tend to be at our best when the odds are against us. Later Sheffield! Jonno