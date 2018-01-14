Captain's log: Proud of my Sheffield Steelers after Yunost Minsk defeat despite the end of our Cup dreams

What a night, so proud to be captain of this team and this group.

They say it’s a game of inches and how true was that last night.

Even though we went into the Continental Cup game v hosts Yunost shorthanded, with Miika and Dowdy missing, there was a good feeling in the room before the game.



I couldn’t believe it when we were 2-0 down. It was like going back to November and our game against Minsk, the same opposition. We were playing so well, creating chances and yet were 2 down, how could that be?



What a clutch player Mathieu is. Frets and Jammer made a great play for the first and a super pass from Scottie for the equaliser.



The room was focused at the break – and the 2nd one after Mad Dog Matheson had made it 3-3



Even 4-3 down we stayed positive – was it Mad Dog again or Levi who got the tip? I don’t know and at that moment I didn’t care – it was 4-4.



When Minsk scored the winner of course the feeling was low but again only for a moment. We still believed that we could equalise again. By God we tried.



The performance, the effort in fact everything tonight we can be proud of. They are a hell of a team and we came within an inch.



Now we have the short turn around to today's game. 12 midday your time against Ritten.

Our team deserves a medal for what we have been through but we will only get it if we play as we did tonight.



9am UK time

Sat at the hotel waiting for the bus. It’s a short turn around time. We only arrived back here last night just before midnight and 8 hours later we are eating chicken and pasta as our pre game meal.



Yes folks we are living the dream. Yesterday I said the sun would rise. I guess it did. Only thing is we haven’t seen the sun since we arrived.



Don’t get me wrong this is a superb place. Great hotel and Arena. People have been terrific but the sun, well we haven’t seen that since getting off the plane.



We are a tired group and a together one. We have one game left for a medal and we deserve that.



The bus has just arrived so I will sign off. Wish us luck.

*Minsk play Nomad Astana in a winner takes all affair today, whilst Sheffield will play out their final game of the competition against Ritten Sport (face-off 12pm UK).

Mark Matheson enjoys his goal against the hosts, here in Belarus

SATURDAY NIGHT EIHL RESULTS

Saturday 13th January

Belfast Giants 6 Nottingham Panthers 4

Braehead Clan 2 Manchester Storm 5

Fife Flyers 6 Edinburgh Capitals 1

Guildford Flames 3 Coventry Blaze 2

Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Dundee Stars 4