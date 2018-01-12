Captain's log: Jonathan Phillips diary after Sheffield Steelers crash 5-1 to Nomad Astana

The game's just finished and it was bitterly disappointing.

"Obviously it was not the start we wanted.

"They are a fast team, I think they are the fastest team we have faced this season.

"We had chances in the first and second periods.

"For one reason or another they just didn't go our way.

"At the end of the day that's hockey.

"We have got to keep our heads up, which we are doing right now.

"We need to learn from the mistakes we made today and roll on for tomorrow.

"It is a short tournament we need to concentrate on our next game and put that one in the past.

"I think we may have respected them a bit too much.

"I don't think we have skated as well as we normally have.

"We are so good when we are coming at speed in transition and we didn't do that tonight.

"We need to get back on that horse."

"Robert Dowd got injured and knowing him he is going to be very frustrated.

"He was taking the puck to the net and then came the horrible hit, knee on knee.

"It's not looking good for him right now.

"The frustration is kicking in for him and us.

"But we'll come back and learn from this..."