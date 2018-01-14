Bronze medal consolation: Sheffield Steelers 2-0 Ritten Sport (final score)

Sheffield Steelers sealed a bronze medal finish to their Continental Cup series this afternoon.

Having lost the chance to win the tournament with two previous defeats this weekend, they were anxious to finish on a high at the Chizhovka Arena, in Minsk, Belarus, against Ritten Sport, of Italy.

And while third-place was a consolation in terms of reward, it was something to take back to England and build on in domestic play.

Steelers, without Robert Dowd and Miika Franssila, took a Power Play lead at 15;48, when Andreas Jamtin hit his first of the tournament after supply work from Ben O'Connor and Jonas Westerling.

Paul Thompson's men had to kill a couple of penalties before the first break but held on to the lead.

The Italians increased their tempo in the middle period, but still found it hard to find quality shooting chances against Ervins Mustukovs.

Eric Neiley gets stuck in against Ritten

When the Sheffield goalie was called into action, he responded resolutely.

And Matt Marquardt set up Jonas Westerling to make it 2-0 at 33;38 for Steelers.

Westerling, who hadn't scored in 20 games, thoroughly deserved his moment in a goal which also included another assist for O'Connor.

Steelers defended their half with considerable zeal, with an eye on a break.

Ben O'Connor outnumbered against Ritten

They closed the game with a shut out, to achieve bronze status, although coach Thompson admitted it was a disappointing prize compared to what had been on the table.