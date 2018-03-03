Braehead Clan 5-2 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers' away form continues to give cause for concern.

Tonight, they dipped 5-2 at Braehead Clan, a team which has been struggling recently.

It was their fifth loss in eight road games.

After a goalless first period Clan grabbed two goals from Landon Oslanski and Brendan Brooks.

Defenceman Miika Franssila got one back.

Craig Cescon and Eric Neiley swapped goals in the third period before a crucial fourth hstrike at 58;57 from Craig Peacock.

An empty netter from Adam Brace with 47 seconds left rubbed it further in Steelers' faces.