Birthday trio – great Sheffield Steelers players from back in the day

Three great forwards from Sheffield Steelers' history celebrate birthdays this weekend.

Sunday is a big day for Tommy Plommer - he turns 50.

Plommer was a no-nonsense winger whose small stature belied his tenacity on the ice; he was a Steeler from 1992-2000.

Evidence of his competitiveness isn't hard to find - check out this youtube clip.

Ken Priestlay becomes 51 today.

While Jamie Leach is the junior of the trio, he becomes 49 on Saturday.

