Best result of the Steelers season? Sheffield 4-2 Belfast Giants

Have your say

After 15 games at the helm, Tom Barrasso's Sheffield Steelers are beginning to prove they can cut it with the best.

On Saturday they lost 4-2 to league leaders Belfast Giants, a scoreline inflated by an empty-net goal.

Robert Dowd scored against Belfast on Sunday

Twenty four hours later they took the game to EIHL's form team and won also by 4-2.

The game, though, was soured by a possibly broken wrist suffered by Davey Phillips. He was taken to hospital.

Steelers had started at a slow pace in the previous night's defeat. So it was essential they started with a higher tempo on Sunday.

And that they certainly did - playing sizzlingly, fast hockey and taking a 2-0 first period lead.

Steelers celebrate goal v Belfast

Sheffield had Jackson Whistle in goal - he was booed by Belfast fans for leaving their club

- and he made himself even more unpopular with them with a couple of good saves.

But in the fourth minute, Sheffield's first line swung into action, Joss Pitt making a smart pass from behind the red line for Robert Dowd to direct low past Tyler Beskorowany.

Jonas Westerling almost repeated the feat with a similar, killer pass for Tanner Eberle.

Josh Pitt in a tussle during the Belfast Giants game

But the home fans had only to wait until 6;35, for Dowd to strike again.

He sneaked off the bench on to the Westerling line to find a space and make it 2-0.

Arena fans applauded every dynamic move as Justin Buzzeo and Evan McGrath almost added to the tally.

Even on the penalty kill Sheffield threatened, Ryan Martinelli and Eberle, on a breakaway, being denied by Beskorowany.

Jordan Owens on the board v Belfast

Sheffield maintained the momentum in the middle section.

And Anthony DeLuca earned some reward for a sojourn down the right flank when his rebounded shot was buried by Josh McFadden at 23:07.

Mark Matheson was then felled outside Beskorowany's crease and on the Power Play Ben O'Connor unleashed a corker for 4-0.

Game over? Not in Francis Beauvillier's book. He found an ocean of room to blast past Whistle at 34:49, triggering several raids on the home net.

Whistle pulled a Darcy Murphy shout out of the air as Belfast upped the ante.

There were some very brave sequences of defending as the orange units threw themselves at the puck, although Giants’ Blair Riley pulled another back near the death.

General carnage Sheffield v Belfast

And Sheffield had taken their biggest scalp so far this season.