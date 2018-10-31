Ben O'Connor says it's the responsibility of players to 'turn the Sheffield Steelers ship around'

Ben O'Connor says Sheffield Steelers' current league placing is "unacceptable."

The defenceman returned to the club after a short spell in Leksands, Sweden, last weekend, and helped the South Yorkshire team to a win over Nottingham Panthers.

Ben O'Connor. Pic by Hayley Roberts

But the side remains second from bottom with two regulation wins at 15 attempts.

O'Connor had made sure he watched every webcast Steelers' game when he was in Sweden, and said: "It was hard to watch, they are my friends, it is a club that I love and for a Sheffield Steelers team to be where we are right now is not good enough and not acceptable."

The roster had to "turn the ship around" he said, before tonight's home game against Coventry Blaze.

See the interview on our video