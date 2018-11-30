Ben O'Connor's return shows up in remarkable Sheffield Steelers' stats

Have your say

Did Ben O'Connor really go away - or was it just a bad Sheffield Steelers' dream?

The brilliant defenceman did indeed stray from home, at the start of the season, signing on for Leksands IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

But after 11 games there, he had a change of heart and returned to the House of Steel.

And since he's been back - nobody can touch him for points-a-game average.

It's like he's never been away!

He currently averages two points a match - 16 from eight games (3+13) since his return against Nottingham Panthers on October 27.

Against high-flying Fife Flyers he assisted on no fewer than four of Sheffield's goals.

Despite playing in only a third of the Steeler matches so far, he has sprung from nowhere to become fifth top scorer.

And he's been a big part of the club's form resurgence.

Tom Barrasso will be hoping he continues his hot-streak against league leaders Belfast Giants this weekend, in back to back home games.

RESULT

Friday 30th November

Elite League

Glasgow Clan 4 Coventry Blaze 2

FIXTURES

Saturday 1st December

Elite League

Dundee Stars v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Cardiff Devils - 7.15pm

Guildford Flames v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 7.00pm

Sunday 2nd December

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Dundee Stars - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Guildford Flames - 5.15pm

Manchester Storm v Fife Flyers - 5.30pm

Nottingham Panthers v Glasgow Clan 4.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 4.00pm