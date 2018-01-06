Belfast Giants 3-0 Sheffield Steelers (latest)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers lost a key player within six minutes of tonight's clash with Belfast Giants.

Both teams were short of bodies after the previous night's rough and tumble - Zack Fitzgerald and Spiro Goulakos were missing due to suspensions.

And Andreas Jamtin- a feisty performer on their previous meeting - was handed a 5 + game for cross checking at 5.55.

That penalty gave Giants the boost they needed after losing 3-2 the night before and Darcy Murphy scored. at 9;51.

Just 21 seconds later David Rutherford made it 2-0 for Belfast.

It started to look messy for Steelers as Jonathan Ferland added a third.

Three Canadians, three goals in three minutes.

In the second session, Colin Shields, Jeff Mason and John Kurtz put more pressure on Ervins Mustukovs in Sheffield's net.