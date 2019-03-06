At a time of hardship for Sheffield Steelers, this player is finding it easier to hit the net than ever

It's a season where goals have been hard to find for Sheffield Steelers.

Yet captain Jonathan Phillips, not normally the go-to man for netbusting achievements over the years, is enjoying a golden patch.

Jonathan Phillips

Phillips has 10 goals and 16 assists so far, and is eighth top scorer in the team. Before Sunday's shut-out loss in Cardiff, the winger had scored seven points in eight games.

Phillips hasn't wracked up double digits in goals since the 2013-14 season, the Jeff Legue-Stefan Meyer side-Steven Goertzen side.

His link play this year with Evan McGrath and Anthony DeLuca has had a lot to do with his success.

"We have had a lot of fun the last month or so, maybe longer" said the Welshman.

"I think we have got a little bit of everything on that line.

"It just seems to click at the moment, I'm trying to create as much space as I can for those two, DeLuca has got such a good shot and McGrath is combining with DeLuca very well.

"If I can drive the net for those two and use my speed and energy and gets pucks back for them...it seems to work" said Phillips.

"We are kind of going three lines at the moment, the way things have been I am getting a little more ice time, more opportunities offensively.

"Last year I got seven goals and I think five of them were short-handed!"