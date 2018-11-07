Anthony DeLuca aims to have Sheffield Steelers’ fans on edge of their seats

Sheffield Steelers are re-discovering their appetite for goals and excitement after their side won their last three games.

The team has some way to go, though, after such a poor start to the season.

They have played as many games as table-topping Belfast Giants, but are some 22 goals behind them.

But new signing Anthony DeLuca hopes he can add to the tally, starting against Guildford Flames on Saturday.

By that time, Sheffield may have another forward to add to the roster - they have identified another north American they want to bring to Sheffield, although there are hurdles to overcome before that becomes reality.

DeLuca was a consistent points-scorer for Denmark's Frederikshavn White Hawks last season and had been hoping for another chance in Europe over Christmas.

Anthony DeLuca

But Christmas came early, when Steelers came knocking.

Now he is planning to unleash some of his offensive skills for a team in modest seventh position, 12 points behind Belfast.

"I like to shoot the puck, obviously, that the big part of my game," he said. "I am an offensive guy, I like to be a threat every time I am on the ice. I feel I can create an opportunity pretty much from anywhere inside the zone. I try to create and to be exciting out there."

That will be music to the ears of Steelers' fans who have seen too many forwards fail to make the grade in the last 12 months.

DeLuca says the arrival of a new coach and new players has improved the club's fortunes and he wants to be a part of that. He is looking forward to playing in front of a "rowdy" crowd at the Arena on Saturday.

FACTSPOT: Josh Pitt is the only Steelers’ skater to have hit double-figures in terms of goals so far this season. The Canadian centreman has hit the net 11 times, five during powerplays