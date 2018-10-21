A win at last: Sheffield Steelers 4-3 Manchester Storm. First victory for Tom Barrasso

Tom Barrasso was able to celebrate a win at his fourth attempt as Steelers overcame Manchester 4-3.

His side were good value for the victory - one they can now build on.

Steelers v Storm

Sheffield had started the night rock-bottom in the League, their 7-1 pasting at Cardiff Devils on Saturday representing a sixth straight loss.

They had scored just five goals in their last four games. Yet Sunday saw them flock towards Storm's crease like a swarm of orange bees, in opening 17 seconds, culminating in the first-line goal from Jordan Owens, assisted by linemates Rob Dowd and Brendan Brooks.

Sheffield had lost at home to Storm five weeks earlier, part of a miserable sequence of losses at the Arena. So this exhilarating approach was just what home fans wanted.

Each line fizzed with energy, and then the penalty killers got in the act too. With Sheffield serving a 'too-many-men' call, Josh Pitt unselfishly teed up a gift for Tanner Eberle for 2-0 at 5;50.

Ryan Martinelli in a confrontation at Cardiff Devils on Saturday

Eberle was playing with impetuous vivacity; drifting past his markers and showing a great turn of pace. And while Storm started to regroup, Dowd could have made it three when his wrist-shot ricocheted off the bar .

Steelers' intensity continued into the middle period but Storm emerged with credit - they hit Jackson Whistle's pipework twice. But it's the net that counts and Pitt's backhand found it after Ryan Martinelli created an opening, for 3-0.

Manchester got one back, through Chris Auger at 33:29. They also had the benefit of a video review call 85 seconds later - Stefan Della Rovere's goal being ruled out for netminder-interference. Storm enjoyed more possession, and on poor Arena ice, the home side needed composure.

Eberle's big hit on the boards sent a charge through the Sheffield roster and at 48;58 Justin Buzzeo made it 4-1. That margin lasted 31 seconds with Shane Bakker tapping in a rebound. And Storm added a late goal in the final seconds from Mike Hammond.