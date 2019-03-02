A victory for Sheffield Steelers tonight over Belfast Giants has just become even more crucial

The Play Off pressure has ramped up even further on Sheffield Steelers.
On Friday night, Tom Barrasso's men slipped from sixth to seventh in League, without playing a game.
That's because Fife Flyers, previously below them but on the same points tally, beat Milton Keynes Lightning, 5-2.
Fife have three games in hand over Steelers.
Sheffield take on Belfast Giants (7.00pm) tonight desperate to help secure their spot in the top-eight play off qualification section of the EIHL.
Manchester Storm, in eighth, host Dundee Stars. They have a game in hand over Sheffield and are four points adrift of them.
Weekend fixtures:
Elite League
Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils -7.00pm
Glasgow Clan v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm
Manchester Storm v Dundee Stars - 7.00pm
Milton Keynes Lightning v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 7.00pm
Sunday 3rd March
Elite League
Belfast Giants v Manchester Storm - 4.00pm
Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers - 4.00pm
Dundee Stars v Coventry Blaze - 5.00pm
Guildford Flames v Glasgow Clan - 6.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Fife Flyers - 4.00pm