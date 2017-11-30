300-up: Special moment for Sheffield Steelers’ captain

Have your say

Jonathan Phillips celebrated more than just a Sheffield Steelers win at Dundee Stars on Wednesday - he clocked up his 300th assist in the 7-2 victory.

Team mate Robert Dowd presented him with a special puck to mark the latest achievement in the captain’s Steeler career.

Phillips said: “It’s been a while coming. I’m glad after the wait we can now move on.

“I’m not a big one for milestones but I guess in time I will look back and think that was some achievement.”

The Welshman added: “It was nice also it was an important goal. When Mark Matheson made it 3-0; it relaxed the team.

“We were on our way.

“Overall it was a great team performance.

WWe move to third place and can look forward to the tough games this weekend.”

Steelers travel to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

