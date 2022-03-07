Sheffield Steelers won't try for emergency goalie cover

Goalie Barry Brust sustained an injury seven minutes into Saturday's home defeat by Dundee Stars and could be out for a while.

Post-transfer deadline day, some teams may have examined the possibility of recruiting an emergency goaltender, but as Rok Stojanovic is an import, the club feel they would not be successful.

Stojanovic had a decent weekend, home and away, against Stars, despite ending up twice being on the losing team.

Coach Aaron Fox applauded his efforts after Sunday's overtime loss in Scotland.

A bigger issue for Fox is the injury list.

Marco Vallerand may be back for the weekend's crunch visit to Belfast Giants, but even if he is available he will have had little or no on-ice training.

Martin Latal returned to the team on Sunday despite wrestling with a debilitating illness and is well short of 100 per cent.

Rok Stojanovic beaten at Dundee Pic Derek Black

Jonathan Phillips is only ever an absentee if he is severely injured - and he is in the stands too.

Key players like Robert Dowd and Vojtech Polak have issues yet play huge minutes.

Smith would doubtless love to bring in new blood like he did just before the transfer deadline, with loan players Nico Feldner and Antonin Boruta.

He has shown his willingness to do that throughout the campaign with no fewer than 21 imports having worn the Sheffield shirt so far.

Dundee celebrate wins over Sheffield Pic Derek Black

That's a big outlay when you consider the accommodation, salary and red tape costs - an International Transfer Card costs around £900.

Injured players on the reserve list get their full salary paid by the club, too.

The club owner says he had been more than happy to fly in the HC Innsbruck pair, who played last weekend.

"I didn't wince when Aaron said he needed two players," Smith told The Star.

Marco Vallerand, can he be eased back in? Pic Dean Woolley

"No, I was pushing Aaron to do it, because we were top of the League and crowds are buying into this in massive numbers. These (attendance) numbers are better than anything before.

"When he said he needed guys I said; 'Go and get them.' He has amazing contacts and worked wonders to get the two guys in, right up to the deadline to get the last signing approved.

"The young kid Feldner is a star of the future and we did well to find a good guy to replace the best defenceman in league (Todd.)"

Sheffield's weekend defeats meant they are now two points behind leaders Belfast, with a game in hand.

Fox acknowledges his weakend side is ""not in great form" and they will have to re-set for the challenge in Belfast.

Giants are in excellent form.