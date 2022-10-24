Sheffield Steelers won't let-up despite upcoming 'dead rubber' fixtures

Brett Neumann celebration v Manchester

Sheffield have to face Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm again to fulfill the EIHL format.

It would be tempting to take their foot off the pedal.

But that's not likely for two reasons - the fact that imports are playing for their jobs and that their boss Aaron Fox would not tolerate any dip in form.

He wants a team with an established identity that would "build that winning culture, that winning habit."

Form was "not something you can switch on and off."

Steelers came out from a near-perfect weekend with a 7-4 win at Nottingham and a 6-0 home drubbing of Storm.

Fox said he felt the side had needed a solid performance and comprehensive win at home after recent Arena slip-ups.

He was pleased they dominated Sunday's opening period against Manchester, despite the fact they couldn't turn possession and chances into goals.

The points were richly deserved although there were incidents in the game that jarred.

Brandon McNally suffered some nasty facial injuries in a dust-up with Chays Ruddy.

And Scott Allen endured a tough time at the hands of Dallas Ehrhardt.

Brandon McNally prepares to swing a right hand.

Fox was philosophical about both bouts.

"Mac answered the bell there, he got a couple of good punches in as well.

"We knew what kind of player we were going to get when we got him and that is exactly what we want; we want a guy who will answer the bell whenever we need it and stick up for his team mates.

"He has been outstanding as a two-way player for us, great offence, plays a heavy game - he is not just that type of (enforcer) player."

Robert Dowd resists incoming challenge.

As for the Allen incident, which happened after the Steeler hit an opponent in Steelers' defensive zone, Fox said: "They (Storm) were looking for a spark over there, they were down five, there was a big hit there, Erhardt is also a guy who will stick up for his team mates...it's part of the game."

Davey Phillips was handed a major penalty for checking to Jesper Ohrvall's head.

Fox said the Swedish hotshot was: "A smaller player. I know Davey, he was just trying to make a hard play there.

"Over Davey's career, he has never been considered a dirty player he was just looking to make contact and stop arguably the top scorer in the league right now on a scoring chance situation."

The EIHL disciplinary team fined and suspended Phillips two games, in an announcement made on Monday afternoon.

Fox paid compliment to his penalty killers, which he said had created "awesome energy."