Sheffield Steelers wave off winger as he leaves for a German side

Sheffield Steelers have sent warm wishes to departing winger Mason Mitchell, while acknowledging it never really worked for him in the EIHL.

Mason Mitchell celebrates a goal, picture: Dean Woolley

The luckless power winger was hurt in pre-season training in Canada and had to be a late entry to the roster last season.

He missed the first 17 games in various competitions, making his debut in a disappointing home defeat to Dundee Stars on October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canadian struggled to make much of an impact in 26 games and was scratched on three occasions before finally injuring his knee in the Challenge Cup defeat at Fife Flyers in January.

Mason Mitchell upped the intensity

The last fans saw of him was in the suites at Nottingham Arena, where he was in party mood, as his side slipped out of the Play Offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers, who had helped his rehabilitation spells, did not extend his deal.

Now the 28-year-old has moved to Germany, where he will ice for tier three team Duisburg Foxes.

"We are happy for Mason after he achieved his hope to find himself a club for next season," said a Sheffield spokesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Mitchell surrounded v Cardiff, picture: Dean Woolley

"Injuries impacted his ambitions here in Sheffield and perhaps we never saw his full potential.

"We thank him for his service and wish him well going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell, who scored three goals and nine assists (21 penalty minutes) in his stay, was intended to be a key signing.

Coach Aaron Fox said at the time that the 28-year-old should: "Bring a ton of character to our group.

“I believe he’s an elite skater that will play a physical game when needed and will play a very reliable two-way game.

"His speed will cause problems at our level and he has a really good touch around the net. His pace down the wing really fits the type of style we play and think he will be a guy that creates space for his linemates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mason likes to get to the hard areas and will be a guy that is also able to stick up for his teammates when needed”.

Mitchell's most memorable contribution was against Dundee in December when he scored 1+2 in a 9-4 win.

Duisburg, understandably, hailed his arrival with only a fleeting reference to his time in England and with no mention of his injuries.

The club, which plays out of a modest 4,800-capacity rink in the west of Germany, said: "Mason played almost his entire career in the USA or Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most of that time he played in the ECHL. During that time he scored 39 goals and provided 37 assists in 143 games.

"Mitchell also made 41 appearances in three seasons in the AHL for Hershey Bears and in the 2021-2022 season for Stockton Heat, in which he recorded one goal and five assists."

Meanwhile, former Steeler Warren Tait, who was one of only two players to play in every Steeldogs' game was given the Unsung Hero award at the NIHL club's End of Season Awards.