Sheffield Steelers wanted Jackson Whistle to compete with Matt Greenfield for goalie spot

Belfast Giants are proving thorny competition for Sheffield Steelers - even in the close-season.

Brandon Whistle (left) and brother Jackson. picture: Dean Woolley

The Northern Ireland side enjoyed a seven-point margin over Steelers, earlier this year, to land the EIHL title as part of their championship treble.

Recently, they recruited Davey Phillips, who was in the top 10 of players to have made the most appearances for Sheffield throughout the club's history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Giants have handed a fresh contract to Great Britain netminder Jackson Whistle - one of the first players Sheffield tried to sign at the end of season 2022-23.

Ben Bowns

A Steelers' source said: "We made a play for Jackson - we made him an offer.

"If we had have signed him, we wouldn't have to bring second import (goaltender) in.

"It would have been good to have two brothers in the team too," said the source, a reference to centreman Brandon Whistle, who has re-signed for another season in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson's decision to stay in Northern Ireland, and compete for the starting place with Tyler Beskorowany, is almost a case of history repeating itself.

Hayden Lavigne, picture: Hayley Roberts

It's not that long since Sheffield went after GB custodian Ben Bowns, who had started off his ice hockey life in the Sheffield junior system, then Scimitars and Steeldogs, from 2003-12.

Bowns was interested in moving back to his home county, but Cardiff Devils' offered terms proved irresistible.

On Wednesday, Giants announced Whistle, born in Canada but qualifying as British due to his upbringing in the UK, was back in their squad at the SSE Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to have re-signed for my fifth season with the Giants" he said.

"Belfast and the Giants have been such focal points throughout my life, so when the opportunity arose to extend my stay, it was a pretty easy decision.

“Last season, the team achieved something truly historic, and to be a part of it was amazing. I look forward to making more memories with teammates, old and new, and can’t wait to get back down to work to defend our treble.”

Steelers can console themselves that goaltending should not be too big of an issue, with Matt Greenfield back for a second term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, he had 27-year-old Hayden Lavigne as back-up, the Canadian signing in January from Manchester Storm.

He played just two games, so it is difficult to assess his talents.

The Star understands Sheffield still have an interest in him as they rate him as a "team first guy."