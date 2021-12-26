Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Nailbiting Boxing Day glory for Steelers over deadly rivals

Marco Vallerand takes exception to a Nottingham hit pic Hayley Roberts

But putting aside the differing views on pubic health pandemic restrictions, this Boxing Day fixture is firmly embedded as one of the great sporting events in the city's year.

And this season's Sheffield v Nottingham 'derby' didn't disappoint those who turned up in their masks and their scarves.

The result was in doubt until 22 seconds from the end, when Sheffield secured the win with an empty-netter.

Tanner Eberle scores from John Armstrong pass

Panthers had taken the game to Steelers in the opening minutes.

Sean Richards struck the post and Christophe Boivin was stopped by Rok Stovanovic, who has filled Steelers' net in five of the last seven games.

A disguised pass from Vojtech Polak, back from a facial injury, changed the momentum, his switch of play giving Marco Vallerand a chance to fly down the left.

Vallerand, the League's top points-grabber, clinically fired high into the roof of the net at 7:00.

Marco Vallerand celebrates his first period goal pic Hayley Roberts

Four minutes later, Evan Mosey made himself available for a John Armstrong pass and finished for 2-0.

Vallerand was a huge influence, not just in playing but in stepping up for his team-mates.

Jordan Kelsall had hit Daine Todd hard on the boards and Vallerand sought retribution.

The energy of their tussle poured straight into Steelers' roster.

Tanner Eberle gets the plaudits Pic Dean Woolley

Sam Jones swept a pass across Nottingham's slot, Armstrong unselfishly passed instead of shooting and Tanner Eberle made it 3-0.

Panthers had endured a 7-2 battering at Belfast Giants earlier this month and seen their last three scheduled games postponed because of Covid.

They had played well on Sunday at times but things were not going well for them and they knew it as they trooped off for the first interval.

The dressing room chat did them some good, they came straight out and wrestled the initiative towards them.

First, they reduced their arrears through Christophe Boivin, streaking between two Sheffield defencemen.

Then their goalie Kevin Carr made glove saves from Vallerand and Eberle look easy.

They soon had the puck in Sheffield's net again, Josh Tetlow threw an effort on net and Mathieu Tousignant tipped it home.

The goal survived a video review.

All the good work Steelers had created was being undone. They suddenly seemed to lack confidence and physicality.

But the team called on its experience and grit; they knuckled down and improved.

Tomasso Traversa hammered the puck against Panthers' bar before Vallerand worked the puck around the net and planted before Eberle, who shot under Carr's pads for his second of the night.

Steelers had lost the middle period 2-1 and needed to immediately stamp their authority in the final 20 minutes.

That, they didn't, though, and J.C. Brassard banged in a relatively-harmless looking shot past Stojanovic