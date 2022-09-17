Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm: Steelers hit five in Challenge Cup

Matthew Petgrave's thunderous slapshot on four minutes got them off to a flier, although they lost the lead three minutes later when Ryan Barrow, behind the net, found unmarked scorer Jesper Ohrvall.

From that moment on, though, Sheffield cruised through the game and Matt Greenfield was rarely in trouble in the home goal.

Storm thought they survived a penalty on 13 minutes, but as Chays Ruddy returned to the ice, Adam Raška beat goalie Hayden Lavigne.

Steelers got their first power play goal of the season after Dallas Ehrhardt was called for holding, Scott Allen scored from close range (18:48.)

Petgrave despatched his second of the night on the power play at the top of the crease after a dominating middle period.

Loose lips cost Storm, their bench earned an abuse of officials' call at the end of the session and Allen made it 5-1. It was his fourth goal in two games.

The visitors rallied briefly and a neat pass from Stephen Johnson teed up Ryan Barrow.

Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave congratulated after his first goal against Manchester Storm