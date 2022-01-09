They went 2-0 and 3-2 down but had the strength and motivation to win dramatically in overtime.

Sheffield had been displaced at the top of the table by Cardiff Devils on Saturday - but the 4-3 win put them back alongside the Welsh.

Marco Vallerand was the hero of the night with three points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebration for Sheffield Steelers after a first period goal. Pic Dean Woolley

Previously out-of-form Flames, smarting after being beaten at home by Nottingham Panthers the night before, had lost four times during the spell Steelers were in lockdown. Yet they were eye-catching ín the first period, seizing a 2-0 lead after most of the one-on-one battles.

Rok Stojanovic seemed rusty just 86 seconds in as a routine shot from Brett Ferguson squeezed between his elbow and his frame into the back of the net.

At the other end Kevin Lindskoug was more assured, glove-saving efforts from Tommaso Traversa and Keaton Ellerby.

Steelers, without Justin Hodgman and Andreas Valdix, and wearing a slightly-outdated Christmas kit, were overwhelmed again at 4:48 by Lee Cable, who tucked away a Stojanovic rebound.

Martin Latal engages in some conversation with a Guildford opponent Pic Dean Woolley

Sheffield turned to Vallerand to turn the ship around.

The Canadian hotshot made use of linemate Martin Latal's screen and flipped in a reply, at 5:31.

And the game was all-square when Vallerand set up Robert Dowd's precise finish.

Aaron Fox's men may have been enjoying more of the puck, yet Guildford hit the post and Brett Ferguson wasted a great chance for the Surrey side.

John Armstrong takes on the Guildford defence

The visitors continued to pose a danger in the middle period, Jamal Watson scoring Flames' third after a home turnover in centre ice.

Again, they deserved the lead, their sharpness telling in key individual and collective moments.

Evan Mosey's frustration was represented by two minor penalties.

While a Traversa effort trickled on to the foot of Lindskoug's post, and Daine Todd hit the crossbar, the play which drew the loudest applause from the smaller than normal 4,352 Arena crowd was a defensive interception from Todd on a 2-on-1 Flames' breakaway. That was until Vallerand struck again.

A scuffle break out betwen SHeffield Steelers and Guildford Flames players at the net. Pic by Dean Woolley

Dowd had skated hard down the left wing and released Vallerand to rifle it into the top corner for 3-3, at 39:57.

Sheffield had found a way back. And the goal had been great timing - now they had to win a period to win the game.

Guildford, who had one fewer defenceman available, had to stand strong during two Sheffield power plays - and they looked pretty composed throughout, Ian McNulty almost scoring short-handed. They hit the post again on their own power play too.