Sheffield Steelers v Dundee Stars: Steelers pick up win and hope to land new forward

Sheffiedl Steelers' Sam Jones defending against Dundee Stars. Picture: Hayley Roberts

On Sunday, they beat Dundee 3-1 at home to wrap up a weekend which also included Saturday's superb 5-3 win at title rivals Cardiff devils.

But with Brendan Connolly out long-term and Anthony DeLuca facing a likely three months suspension for failing an alleged "recreational drugs" test, Steelers need another forward and have found the man they want in Europe.

It isn't ex-Steeler Lucas Sandstrom - he'd got a flight booked but then had a change of heart.

Back of the net - Sheffield Steelers register a first period goal against Dundee Stars. Picture: Hayley Roberts

However, a fresh face shows a Steeler determination to continue their current winning sequence - now standing at nine wins in the last 11 domestic matches.

In Sunday's top versus the bottom of the table contest, you initially had to feel sorry for Stars' goalie Adam Morrison; almost every part of his boy was pummelled by the puck.

The only mystery was how the Scots were a single goal down at the first break.

Morrison's shoulder deflected an Evan Mosey shot - the same forward also hit the post - and home debutant Vojtech Polák smacked the puck off his foot.

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd fights Philippe Sanche. Picture: Dean Woolley

At 16:40, though, Mosey, scored on a five on three penalty, assisted by Matias Sointu and everywhere man Daine Todd.

It was the minimum reward for the offensive effort shown, even if some of it was over-elaborate.

Sheffield improved on the score at 24:09 when Martn Latal broke free to beat Morrison.

But then, either Sheffield took their foot off the gas or Stars got a whole lot better.

Omar Pacha's side had three efforts on Rok Stojanovic and their new found ambition was rewarded when a Charlie Combs puck looped in the air and in off the home netminder.

Robert Dowd's temper snapped after a hit by rink rat Philippe Sanche, the Steelers' winger getting five or six good right hands in during their scrap.

Star, conquerors of Nottingham Panthers the night before, conceded a third when Tanner Eberle prodded home from close range.

But they continued to take the game to Sheffield and Stojanovic had to make some big stops. It was closer than the 5,717 home fans had wanted.

Dundee pulled their goalie for the extra skater but couldn't find a late reply.

On Saturday, Sheffield enjoyed what coach Aaron Fox called a "character win" at Cardiff Devils.

While they allowed a 4-0 lead to be reduced to 4-3, they deserved the two points, which might be critical come to the run-in.